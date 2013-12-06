Kompany desperate to stay fit for Man City

The Belgium international lasted the full 90 minutes of City's 3-2 win at West Brom on Wednesday, his first game in two months.

It represented just the second away win in the league this season for Manuel Pellegrini's side, keeping them in third place, six points off leaders Arsenal.

Kompany was delighted to make his long-awaited return, but admits he retains fears over his long-term capability to remain injury-free.

"I've been out for so long I was just dying to be released," he said.

"When you go away and get a great result the feeling is just so much better.

"There's no such thing as coming back and being a hero, that's the biggest mistake you can make.

"I should kick myself sometimes for always wanting to come back too early, but that's how I am.

"My head can promise I will not break down again but my body can't. I want to be back for as long as I can.

"I can blame myself for a bad performance but I can't blame myself for being injured.

"I will do everything I can to stay fit. I live my life like the best of professionals and, hopefully, by doing the right thing, it will resolve itself.

"The games are thick and fast now. But I'm not trying to be a hero, I just want to be there. It's an important period for the club."