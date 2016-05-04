Kompany off injured in Champions League semi

Vincent Kompany's injury woes reached a new low as the Manchester City captain was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid.

The City captain fell to the floor under no contact after playing a pass just inside the Madrid half, apparently clutching at his thigh.

Kompany has suffered a series of injuries this season, the Belgian being plagued by calf problems that have sidelined him for long spells.

He was replaced by Eliaquim Mangala with the score on the night and on aggregate still deadlocked at 0-0, although Gareth Bale edged the hosts ahead after 20 minutes.

The winners will play Atletico Madrid in the final at San Siro on May 28.