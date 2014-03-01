Kompany: Man City must remember Wigan shock

City were victims of one of the biggest FA Cup final shocks in history last year when they were beaten 1-0 by Wigan Athletic, who were relegated from the Premier League just three days later.

Roberto Mancini was sacked as City manager shortly after that defeat, and his replacement Manuel Pellegrini has the chance to lift his maiden piece of silverware at the club this weekend.

However, despite their tag as heavy favourites to beat Premier League strugglers Sunderland, City captain Kompany believes form tends to go out of the window in finals - as was proved in their reverse to Wigan.

"A cup final is a cup final," the Belgian told City's official website.

"It's a one-off game and there isn't any logic other than we have to be as hungry as we have been all season and be at our best on the day - if we are, we'll have a good chance (but) anything else represents a big risk."

Former City winger Adam Johnson has been in superb form for Sunderland recently, and Kompany reckons the England international will provide Gus Poyet's men with a real attacking threat.

"Johnno is a great player and I think people forget how important he was for us when he was at City," the 27-year-old added.

"Many times he made a big impact when he played for us because that's the sort of player he is.

"He will score goals and create chances, and apart from this Sunday, I hope to see him do well in the future."