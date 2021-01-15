Kurtis Guthrie looks forward with Valiants

Port Vale have signed forward Kurtis Guthrie following his departure from Bradford by mutual consent.

Guthrie, 27, made 13 appearances for the Bantams after joining them from Stevenage for an undisclosed fee in January 2020.

“I wanted to come somewhere that I am wanted and that I feel is a good fit for me,” Guthrie told Port Vale’s official website.

“I’ve played wide, but I prefer to play through the middle. For a big guy, I’m quite mobile and can get in the channels and come short.”

Jersey-born Guthrie, 6ft 3in, began his professional career at Accrington and has also had spells at Welling, Forest Green and Colchester.