Arsenal target showing no signs of contract renewal as Gunners eye homegrown transfer: report

Arsenal are already fine-tuning their summer transfer wishlist.

The Gunners could end the season as Premier League champions, with three other potential avenues for a trophy still hanging in the balance as we reach the business end of the campaign.

But with sporting director Andrea Berta already chipping away at a plan to add further quality to Mikel Arteta's squad, Arsenal's transfers chief has already set his sights on one defender in particular.

Who are Arsenal looking to sign in the summer market?

Arsenal's last summer window was remarkable to say the least. If you can sign Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke and still have cash burning a hole in your pocket to fetch in Piero Hincapié too, you've done a stellar job.

But with defensive injuries meaning Gabriel, William Saliba, Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori all spending time on the sidelines this season, it's no secret where Berta is looking to strengthen once again.

Ben White has had various different injury setbacks for Arsenal this season (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are monitoring Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento, who will soon only have two years left on his current deal at St James' Park.

The 23-year-old is yet to show any signs of 'willingness' in terms of a renewal, with the Gunners now potentially sniffing around the ex-Southampton defender, who would help with their homegrown pool of players.

Livramento has been a big success at Newcastle since his move from the south coast in 2023 and was part of the side that won the Carabao Cup under Eddie Howe last season.

The Three Lions international is likely to feature in England's final squad for the 2026 World Cup, too.

Thomas Tuchel has utilised the full-back in his selections leading up to the tournament, when Livramento has been available.

Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento is well liked by those at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report also states that Arsenal must sell a first-team star this summer, after investing heavily last summer with the likes of Eze, Gyokeres and Madueke all arriving for large sums.

White, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus could all leave the club, helping to generate much-needed funds for Arteta to help add to his squad again, bringing in more competition.