Is Robin Roefs injured? Injury latest on Sunderland goalkeeper ahead of Brighton encounter

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs has missed the last few weeks with injury

Sunderland are potentially hoping to have goalkeeper Robin Roefs back in action soon.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has been one of the Black Cats' standout performers this season, keeping eight clean sheets so far across their Premier League campaign.

Although tailing off ever so slightly in the last few weeks, staying in the division looks almost certain given their early-season endeavours, with Regis Le Bris's side already at the magic 40-point mark.

Is Robin Roefs fit to feature against Brighton?

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs has been sidelined of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having missed the last two games against Leeds United and Port Vale, Swedish goalkeeper Melker Ellborg has stepped in to replace his Belgian counterpart.

Winning at Elland Road, he kept a clean sheet on his debut for the club, but Ellborg could do little as the Black Cats crashed out of the FA Cup against the League One outfit just last weekend.

Le Bris has suggested that Roefs may return for the game against Brighton and he is expected to provide an update later today in his pre-match press conference.

With a huge game against Newcastle United to come at St James' Park next weekend, chances are the Belgian goalkeeper may be given an extra week in his recovery.

"It's not clear at the minute because it would be symptoms-based," said the Sunderland boss after beating Leeds.

"It might be two, maybe three weeks. We'll see for Newcastle, we'll see, we'll have to wait."

Sunderland have been entertaining to watch on their return to the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, we think Roefs may be given an extra buffer to allow his injury to fully clear, with a huge Tyne-Wear derby on the horizon.

Look out for Le Bris's press conference later today, as the Sunderland boss may be quizzed on his goalkeeper then (1:30 GMT).