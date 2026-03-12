Arsenal begin talks over move that could see Myles Lewis-Skelly leave the club: report

Arsenal could be on the verge of allowing Myles Lewis-Skelly to leave the club.

The Gunners are required to sell this summer, given their heavy expenditure in the off-season, in which they had one of the highest transfer spends of any Premier League club.

Ben White is another name who has been mentioned as a potential exit, with his game time having been limited due to the form of Jurrien Timber this season.

If Myles Lewis-Skelly leaves - who comes in?

Myles Lewis-Skelly has started only one Premier League game so far this season (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

After a breakthrough season in 2024/25, Lewis-Skelly has found Premier League starts hard to come by this year, making just one under Arteta so far this term.

The Gunners are unbeaten in Europe, and that is there where the teenager has seen more football, featuring in seven of their nine games, starting six of those.

With talks suggesting sporting director Andrea Berta is eyeing a move for Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento, Lewis-Skelly's future could also hang in the balance amid reports of a move for a young talent from the Bundesliga.

L'Equipe are today saying that Arsenal are 'working' on a deal for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, who continues to make waves in the German top-flight.

Under contract till 2029, Lukeba has started 19 Bundesliga games this season, scoring once from his natural position at centre-back.

Making the breakthrough into the French senior team will also be the next step for Lukeba, who, at 23, has only featured once under Didier Deschamps to this point.

Lukeba came through the youth setup at Olympique Lyonnais before moving to eastern Germany in 2023.

RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba is in high demand (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal will probably have to move on one of White or Lewis-Skelly in order to generate much-needed financing and room in the squad, if this is the type of move they are targeting.

Gabriel Jesus is another tipped to leave the club, albeit operating in a different position, with Arteta seemingly intent on refreshing his side this summer.