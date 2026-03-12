Is Alisson injured? Injury latest on Liverpool goalkeeper ahead of Premier League return
Alisson played no part in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League defeat at Galatasaray on Tuesday
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker could return against Tottenham.
The Brazilian shot-stopper missed out against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week, with Giorgi Mamardashvili stepping up in between the sticks.
There has been growing chatter that this may be Alisson's last season at the club, with reports continuing to link the veteran goalkeeper with a move away from Anfield.Article continues below
Is Alisson fit to feature against Tottenham?
Arne Slot's men will be hoping to further compound Spurs' recent misery as they meet on Sunday, with the 16:30 GMT kick-off a chance for the Reds to continue their quest for a top-four finish this season.
And after the Lilywhites were hammered 5-2 by Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week, many feel Liverpool could again be on their way to another routine victory at Anfield.
Slot stated that Alisson's latest setback was sustained in training ahead of their trip to Turkey, with there still a chance he could feature on Merseyside this weekend.
Having appeared 32 times and kept 15 clean sheets this season, the Liverpool boss will no doubt wish to have his number one back at the earliest possible convenience.
“Unfortunately he felt something towards the end of the session,” Slot explained in midweek.
“And it was - people looked at it and we decided together that it wasn’t good enough to play. And then it’s of no use travelling.”
Asked whether Alisson could return for Sunday’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, an optimistic Slot added: “There’s definitely a chance, yeah, because we don’t expect it to be a big thing.”
In FourFourTwo's view, we think Alisson may be given a little longer, given the tight turnaround, with Mamardashvili one of the only goalkeepers not to have pulled a European blunder this week.
Expect Slot to be asked about Alisson and others for Liverpool in his pre-match press conference at the AXA Training Centre tomorrow (Friday 13 March).
