Is Matty Cash injured? Injury latest on Aston Villa defender amid calf issue woes

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Polish international sustained what appears to be a calf injury in Villa's latest Premier League clash with Chelsea.

With Lille to come over two legs in the UEFA Europa League, the 28-year-old has featured heavily under Unai Emery this term and Lamare Bogarde is expected to come in and replace him.

How long will Matty Cash be out for?

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash has been a consistent performer this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Aston Villa's title hopes have seemingly slipped in recent weeks, Emery's side is still in with a real chance of winning the Europa League, with Lille to overcome next in the last 6 over two legs.

Cash's omission will be a bitter blow, with the experienced defender having featured heavily for the Villans across their European campaign so far.

Cash joins Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle) and Andres Garcia (thigh) who are also currently sidelined for the Midlands-based outfit at this vital point of the season.

Emery did not directly speak about Cash in the build up to the Lille game in France this evening, but has previously insisted it is an issue that will see the Poland star sidelined for a while.

"We will check him tomorrow," began the Villa boss after his side lost 4-1 to Chelsea last weekend.

"We will do a scan. Hopefully, not a lot [of time out]. He had some doubts about his calf."

In FourFourTwo's view, Cash's injury will be a bitter blow to Villa's defence, especially as they bid to chase down a top-four finish in the Premier League this term.

Cash will also have an eye on returning before the end of the season, as he hopes to make Poland's squad for the 2026 World Cup this summer in the US, with a huge play-off game to come against Albania.