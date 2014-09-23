La Liga Wrap: Ronaldo runs rampant for Real

Ronaldo scored four goals as Real routed Elche 5-1 at The Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, with Gareth Bale also on target for the hosts.

Having scored a hat-trick in the 8-2 mauling of Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, the Portuguese was again in imperious form, though Ronaldo's night had hardly begun as he would have wished - he was at fault for the 15th-minute penalty that gave Elche a shock lead through Edu Albacar.

The Portugal international was punished for making contact with Pedro Mosquera when clearing a corner and Albacar lashed the spot-kick into the top corner, giving Keylor Navas no chance despite the goalkeeper diving the right way.

But a wounded Madrid - and Ronaldo in particular - rallied, with three quick goals of their own through Bale and a double from the FIFA Ballon d'Or winner to lead at the break.

James Rodriguez created the first after 20 minutes with a pin-point cross from the left that Bale met with a glancing header, although Manu Herrera should have done better in the Elche goal as the ball slipped under his grasp.

Real went ahead for the first time eight minutes later when they were awarded a penalty of their own - Mosquera adjudged to have brought down Marcelo.

Ronaldo's emphatic spot-kick gave Herrera no chance and four minutes later the forward scored again with a perfectly placed header.

His third came with 10 minutes remaining before the fourth - a typically cool finish from Bale's pass - arrived in injury time, as Elche simply had no response.

Meanwhile, Sergio Alvarez was the hero as Celta Vigo prevailed 2-1 at home to Deportivo.

Alvarez denied Haris Medunjanin from the spot, saving an 88th-minute penalty after Gustavo Cabral was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.

The win preserved Celta's unbeaten start to the season, with the club level on nine points alongside Real.

Earlier, Nolito had given Celta a third-minute lead with a low strike into the bottom corner - his second goal in as many games.

Cuenca levelled proceedings for Deportivo 10 minutes into the second half, only for Joaquin Larrivey to restore Celta's lead 18 minutes from time.