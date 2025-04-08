'He is their special footballer who needs to produce miraculous things, the fact that he's had a slight dip in accuracy and confidence, and it's being whistled by the Bernabeu, it's a drama' Graham Hunter explains ongoing Vinicius Jr turmoil

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has just three goals in his last 16 matches, with pressure mounting at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is going through a slump as of late
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is going through a slump as of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid now know it will take a miraculous slip-up from rivals Barcelona in order to win the La Liga title.

The Spanish giants have often dwindled under Carlo Ancelotti this season, so much so that pressure is again building for them to repay supporters once again by winning the UEFA Champions League for a 16th time.

But why has the dynamic changed so much at the Bernebau and why are fans quickly turning their back on certain players in particular. FourFourTwo recently spoke to Graham Hunter to get the very latest on the situation in Spain.

Real Madrid president 'Florentino Perez may even get twitchy' - but why?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez speaking in July 2024

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is a cold-blooded character in the football world (Image credit: Alamy)

It is Vinicius Jr who has been subject to huge criticism as of late, perhaps because of his low goal tally since the turn of the year.

Vini - ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world right now - has only found the net three times in his last 16 matches and Real supporters aren't best pleased.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain on 5 April, 2025.

Vinicius Junior has been warned by Graham Hunter (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Spanish football expert Graham Hunter, the 24-year-old ought to be careful and despite his success under Ancelotti already, pressure is continuing to mount in every aspect.

"By any normal criteria, this would look, in numbers-terms, a good season," Hunter began when speaking to FourFourTwo recently.

"By any normal criteria, the majority of this working relationship with Mbappe would be getting a thumbs up.

"But given that he is their special footballer who needs to produce miraculous things, the fact that he's had a slight dip in accuracy and a slight dip in confidence, and it's being whistled by the Bernabeu, it's a drama. It's a huge drama.

"There have been more vicious injuries to lose Militao and Carvajal, in a season when they're trying to adapt without Joselu and Kroos, it's just a hammer blow.

"They're on a run right now of two clean sheets in 16 matches across competitions.

Real Madrid are Europe's most decorated side having won the Champions League 15 times

Will Real Madrid be celebrating like this again come May 31st? (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That type of atmosphere is traditionally what has made Florentino Perez twitchy.

"And when you lose the first two Clasicos of a season, which might contain three more Clasicos, and you lose them to Barcelona by around a 9-2 aggregate again, Florentino Perez in the past has shown zero patience with that."

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

