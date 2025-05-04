How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Live streams as Los Blancos look to keep La Liga title hopes alive

Watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo for an important game at the upper end of La Liga, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo key information • Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025 • Kick-off time: 2pm CET / 1pm BST / 8am ET • Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia) • FREE Stream: GXR (select countries) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Real Madrid need a win as they trail Barcelona in the La Liga title race, with just five games remaining and time running out.

Carlo Ancelotti's side lost to their arch-rivals in the Copa Del Rey final last weekend, and as they watch from the sidelines as Barca compete in the Champions League semi-finals, they won't want to let the league fall into Catalan hands as well.

The visitors to the Bernabeu are Celta Vigo, who are seventh in the La Liga table and hunting European football for themselves next season.

It should be a great game, and FourFourTwo is here to bring you all the details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo for free on GXR on Sunday.

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo from anywhere

Out of the country when Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo in the UK?

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo is being shown by Premier Sports, which is the home of LaLigaTV in the UK.

The game will go out on Premier Sports 1 on TV, and on the Premier Sports Player streaming platform.

Every single top-flight clash in Spain is available to stream for £7.99 a month.

Watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo in the US

In the US, you can watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.

Watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo in Canada

Canadians can watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo on TSN+, the home of La Liga in the Great White North. Prices start from $19.99 a month.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.