Lachter still Arshavin’s agent

However, he refused to disclose whether he remains in close contact with the Gunners ace, or whether he will continue his association with the 29-year-old once their current agreement has expired.

Arshavin published a statement on his own personal website as recently as May last year stating that he had relieved Lachter of his responsibilities, but the Tel-Aviv-based agent has since continued to comment with apparent authority on the Russian international’s future.

When pressed to reveal the precise nature of his ongoing relationship with Arshavin, Lachter defiantly outlined his position.

“I still represent Andrey Arshavin until February 3 2011, you can check that situation with the FA," he told Sport.co.uk.

But he was less forthcoming when asked whether the Arsenal midfielder would remain his client beyond that date, simply stating: “Time will show I couldn’t comment.”

Arshavin’s lack of form for Arsenal in recent weeks has attracted growing criticism, and the 29-year-old has been linked with moves to Juventus and former club Zenit St Petersburg, despite having more than two years left to run on his current deal at Emirates Stadium.

But Lachter was quick to dismiss the suggestion that Arsene Wenger’s current unwillingness to discuss a new contract with his mercurial winger could be a cause for concern.

“Andrey still has another two-and-a-half years until the end of his contract. It’s still an early time to renegotiate a new contract given the policy of the Arsenal Football Club.

“Usually for any player passing 30-years-old it is the policy of Arsene Wenger to only extend his deal for one more year.

“I would expect that Arsenal will wait another one-and-a-half years before offering a new deal and nobody knows what performances Arshavin will produce [in that time]. It is not the time to talk about it.”

By Liam Twomey