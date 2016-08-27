Lahm ready to run the hard yards for Ancelotti

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm expects to have to turn in plenty more all-action displays from full-back following the opening 6-0 Bundesliga rout against Werder Bremen.

Lahm scored a superb fourth as the defending champions ran riot and, having often been deployed in holding midfield during the Pep Guardiola era, the former Germany star is set for tireless work at right-back under the Italian.

"Our game is now run very intensively," he told Sky. "The full-backs play very high and we often have to go long distances.

"We played well, however the opponent certainly played a part. It is always important to start really well."

Mats Hummels made his second Bayern debut after joining from Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season and conceded it will take some getting used to calling the Allianz Arena home.

"It was a bit unusual for me, as a home team in the Allianz Arena," he told Sky.

"I must first get used to it. Initially I was a little nervous but after our perfect start I was able to take it in.

"[Ancelotti] is very relaxed and knows what it takes. He can assess everything well, and has a certain tranquillity."