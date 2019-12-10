Lamouchi calls on Forest players to show more character

Sabri Lamouchi called on his Nottingham Forest side to show more character and ruthlessness – to avoid the sense of regret they felt following their 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

The home side failed to make their dominance count, particularly during an almost entirely one-sided first half at the City Ground.

Forest finally broke Middlesbrough’s resolve when Ryan Yates headed home in the 63rd minute.

But their failure to make their opportunities count cost them again, as Paddy McNair drove home from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

The Reds have only scored 10 times at home this season – and the reason why was apparent again here.

And Lamouchi said: “We need more character, particularly when we play at home, because the game was in our hands. I am disappointed, because we controlled the game until the goal. We played well in the first half – we created a lot.

“We did not score in the first half and, when we played not so well in the second, we did manage to score. After the goal, we stopped playing as well. After we had taken the lead, we gave them the possibility to play more directly and to push us back.

“When we went ahead, we dropped back 20 yards. Maybe we were afraid to win. But we must play for the second goal, to close off the game. If you do not achieve the second goal, do not give them an opportunity. We have a lot of regrets.

“We conceded the goal in injury time at Millwall, we conceded this goal tonight – these are a lot of points. These are the details that matter. These are the important numbers.

“We need to find a solution. We must keep going; we must be positive. I am upset, like the players – because we lost two points tonight.”

Jonathan Woodgate deserved some praise for his tactical tinkering, which saw Middlesbrough stifle the threat of Forest’s previously rampant full backs, Matty Cash and Jack Robinson, in the second half.

And the Boro boss felt his players had deserved the point – even if their search for a first away win of the season continues.

Woodgate said: “I am really pleased, because it is what we deserved. In the first half their full backs were bombing on and had real threat, but we changed things around and the second half was much better.

“Everyone is a genius after games. When you have to make decisions you can win or lose by these decisions. But we got our decisions right here. We pushed higher in the second half, to stop their full backs.

“We have come back from behind a few times this season, away from home in particular. This is a good point, against a good team with some top players. They have a good bench as well.

“Paddy (McNair) has that quality, doesn’t he. I was always confident he (McNair) would score.”