Lampard: Mourinho made me the player I am
Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard heaped praise on Jose Mourinho for the impact the Portuguese has had on his illustrious career.
Mourinho is set to take charge of his first competitive fixture since returning to Stamford Bridge when his Chelsea side welcome newly promoted Hull City on Sunday.
Lampard was a focal figure in Mourinho's first Chelsea team that produced a trophy-laden three years, including two Premier League triumphs.
And the 35-year-old believes the pair have founded the perfect medium in their professional relationship.
"The time he (Mourinho) came to the club before, he took my career a long way," Lampard said at the launch of his new book.
"It was more my mind-set rather than anything particularly tactical in football terms.
"I've always had a huge appreciation of that and, even when he wasn't at the club and has been away, we've stayed in touch.
"I wouldn't say (we're like) father-son because he has a very good way, as all the best managers do, of being quite familiar with you and helping you, but also remaining a manager.
"He's not a father figure too much, so you have to respect him. I think we've tried to find the right mix in our relationship and maybe we have done."
