Lampard's long-awaited New York City debut ends in defeat

Frank Lampard was unable to inspire New York City to victory on his long-awaited MLS debut as his new side lost 3-2 to Montreal Impact on Saturday.

Lampard, who signed for the club in July 2014 and spent last season on loan at Manchester City, finally made his bow as a second-half substitute at Yankee Stadium, replacing Andrew Jacobson in the 69th minute.

New York were already 2-1 down by that stage, after David Villa's penalty had halved the deficit following first-half strikes from the visitors' Dominic Oduro and Ignacio Piatti.

Piatti added a third from the spot with six minutes to go and, although New York struck back immediately through Thomas McNamara, they were unable to salvage something on Lampard's maiden appearance.

The game also marked Andrea Pirlo's first start for New York following his move from Juventus, the experienced midfielder playing the full 90 minutes.

But it was the Impact - who signed Lampard's former Chelsea team-mate Didier Drogba on Monday - who went home with the spoils.