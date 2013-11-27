A-League: Aloisi, Gombau pressure intensifies

Anchored to the bottom of the table, John Aloisi's Heart are winless in seven games this season and since February.

They finally scored for the first time since round two in a 3-1 loss to Newcastle, but anything other than a win could see the former Socceroo facing the sack.

The Heart are growing increasingly desperate and will welcome a return to AAMI Park despite their active supporter group planning a silent protest for the first half.

Josep Gombau's Adelaide have won once this season, but that victory came in round one against Perth.

His possession-based style has come under scrutiny with questions asked about whether he has the players to implement it.

The former Barcelona youth coach needs time, but Adelaide suffered a 3-0 loss to Melbourne Victory last time out despite their opponents being reduced to 10 men when holding a one-goal lead with a half to play.

Elsewhere in round eight, Alessandro Del Piero's Sydney FC host the Newcastle Jets with both teams aiming for a fourth straight win.

Sky Blues coach Frank Farina and Jets boss Gary van Egmond were both under pressure early in the season, but their teams now sit fourth and third respectively.

The Melbourne Victory travel to the Central Coast on Friday as they aim to build on their win over Adelaide.

League leaders Brisbane Roar welcome Perth Glory to Suncorp Stadium on Saturday as they look to continue their bright start to the season.

Mike Mulvey's men have been outstanding and appear title favourites after last week's win over Western Sydney.

The Roar welcomed back Albanian striker Besart Berisha and he got on the scoresheet in the 3-1 win against the Wanderers.

On Sunday, the Wanderers travel to Wellington to take on the winless Phoenix.