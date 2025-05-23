‘Look, it's not up to me or the players, but we just have to look at the facts’ Two Tottenham stars state their position on Ange Postecoglou's future

Ange Postecoglou still faces an uncertain summer despite a positive end to the season

Ange Postecoglou delivered Tottenham Hotspur’s first trophy in 17 years, yet he could still face the sack.

Journalist David Ornstein believes it’s “most likely” Spurs will relieve the Australian of his duties, despite his success in the Europa League.

But not everyone, including some Lilywhites players, believes that’s the right call.

Tottenham Hotspur players back Ange Postecoglou

Postecoglou may not have the backing of the board, but he certainly well-regarded by some of his players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Levy could still pull the trigger this summer on Postecoglou’s time at Tottenham and, in fairness, with 21 Premier League losses to their name this term, it would be with substantial justification.

That decision, however, may have an impact in the dressing room, after key players like Son Heung-min and Guglielmo Vicario chimed in to offer their boss strong words of support.

Guglielmo Vicario and Son Heung-min have faith in their manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Son said: “He won the trophy. Nobody else did it. So, look, it's not up to me or the players, but we just have to look at the facts. At the fact that we hadn't won in 17 years, but this is the day we finally won it.”

Gloveman Vicario backed up his captain in offering support for Postecoglou, showering praise on the head coach for delivering the trophy.

"Yeah, of course. He's my gaffer. He's the person who decided to bring me to this club,” the goalkeeper said. “I'm very happy for him, for what we achieved altogether. It's a brilliant night, he deserves this a lot.

"He was the first to start to believe in something special, and we did it. It's unbelievable."

Daniel Levy has a big call to make on Postecoglou's future (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while the end of the season for Spurs will, quite rightly, focus on their long-awaited trophy success, it’s an inescapable fact that Postecoglou has suffered 21 losses in the league this season.

He’s already in his second season, approaching the point where you’d expect him to be getting a good handle on the squad and, from a domestic perspective at least, the trajectory does not look positive.

Levy may have lessons to learn from Manchester United last season, who kept Erik ten Hag on following his FA Cup triumph, before having to sever ties just a few months into the season, at significant expense both financially and on the pitch.

Decision-makers like Levy earn their crust getting important calls like this one right; he has plenty of deliberating to do.

Tottenham next face Brighton & Hove Albion when Premier League action returns for the final time this season on Sunday.