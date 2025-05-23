Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou isn’t sticking around for big Daniel Levy decision, with well-earned break ahead

Ange Postecoglou is still facing intense questions over his job

Ange Postecoglou delivered Tottenham Hotspur’s first trophy in 17 years this week, but he could soon be out of a job.

The Lilywhites narrowly defeated Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday night to claim their long-awaited first piece of silverware.

Not only that, the victory also grants them entry into next year’s Champions League for the first time since the 2022/23 season.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou to jet off from England

Postecoglou departed from his usual tactics in Bilbao to get the win over the line (Image credit: Getty Images)

But such highs do somewhat paper over the enormous crack of Spurs’ Premier League form, which sees them just one place above the relegation zone heading into the final day of the season.

Chairman Daniel Levy has a big call to make, but Postecoglou isn’t hanging about.

Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy has a big decision to make this summer

Following Tottenham’s game against Brighton on Sunday, Postecoglou has admitted he’ll be out of the country the next day.

Questioned about his next steps, he told journalists: “Monday I’ll go on holiday with my beautiful family because I deserve it. And que sera sera."

At the Lilywhites' victory party in Bilbao, Levy did deliver some words of congratulations, but kept his cards close to his chest with regards to the direction of travel of Postecoglou’s future.

“I want to thank Ange and all of the coaching staff, all of the players,” Levy said. “You guys have gone down in history. Thank you very much."

Spurs have suffered 21 Premier League losses under Postecoglou so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, once Friday’s trophy parade and Sunday’s game against Brighton is out of the way, Levy must be ruthless.

With Champions League football secured and the financial boost that provides, Spurs have a fantastic chance to heal from what has been an incredibly tough season this year, with the momentum of trophy success behind them.

If Levy doesn’t believe Postecoglou is the man to exploit that opportunity to its fullest, and that there's a better candidate out there, then he must dispense with the Australian now, rather than partway through next term.

Tottenham next face Brighton, when Premier League action returns this Sunday for its final instalment of the season.