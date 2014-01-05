A-League: Central Coast 0 Melbourne Heart 0

The Heart, who are now without a wn in 18 matches, had the better of Sunday's contest at Bluetongue Stadium but could not register a first victory of the season against an out-of-sorts Mariners outfit.

It could have been a different story had the visitors shown more composure in front of goal, with Michael Mifsud striking the post after collecting Harry Kewell's pass in the 14th minute.

The same duo combined twice more before the interval but the outcome was the same on both occasions - Mifsud failing to find the target despite good service from his captain.

And the Heart were almost made to rue their profligacy when Mitchell Duke flashed a shot across the face of goal in the closing stages of a contest in which the hosts never really got going.

The draw extends Central Coast's unbeaten home run to five matches and moves them up to third in the table.