Every Manchester derby since Pep Guardiola joined City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola embraces Kevin De Bruyne after the team's 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in April 2025.

Manchester United and Manchester City drew 0-0 in a fairly forgettable derby at Old Trafford in the Premier League last Sunday.

Both United and City have struggled in 2024/25 and the outcome will not have particularly pleased supporters of either club.

It was the first goalless game in the fixture since December 2020, also at Old Trafford, with no fans present then due to Covid-19 restrictions.

There have been some memorable derbies over the past nine seasons, though. Here, a look at every single City-United contest since Pep Guardiola took charge of the Sky Blues in the summer of 2016...

Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City (Premier League, September 2016)

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates after scoring Manchester City's second goal against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford in September 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola won his first six Premier League games as Manchester City manager and the fourth of those was a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour and Kelechi Iheanacho doubled City's lead nine minutes before half-time. Zlatan Ibrahimović reduced the deficit ahead of the break, but the visitors held on to win all three points in Guardiola's first derby. Against old rival José Mourinho, too.

Manchester United 1-0 Manchester City (League Cup, October 2016)

Juan Mata celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Manchester City in the League Cup in October 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Mata scored the only goal of the tie as Manchester United beat Manchester City 1-0 at Old Trafford in the last 16 of the League Cup.

Mata's low drive won it for United against a much-changed City side and the Red Devils went on to win the League Cup later in the season, beating Southampton in the final.

Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United (Premier League, April 2017)

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini reacts to Manchester City's Sergio Agüero after being sent off in the derby at the Etihad in April 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City and Manchester United drew 0-0 in a drab derby at the Etihad in the Premier League in April 2017.

The game was most notable for Marouane Fellaini headbutting Sergio Agüero, which earned the Belgian a red card late on. City finished third in Pep Guardiola's first season, with United back in sixth.

Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City (Premier League, December 2017)

Nicolas Otamendi celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Manchester United at Old Trafford in December 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a 2-0 win over Manchester City when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly in Houston in July 2017.

Rashford was on target just before the break in the derby at Old Trafford in December, but David Silva had earlier put City in front and Nicolás Otamendi scored the winner for Pep Guardiola's side nine minutes into the second half.

Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United (Premier League, April 2017)

Chris Smalling (left) celebrates alongside Paul Pogba after scoring Manchester United's third goal against Manchester City in the Premier League in April 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad in an entertaining encounter in April 2018.

City led 2-0 after half an hour thanks to goals from Vincent Kompany and İlkay Gündoğan, but Paul Pogba struck twice in the space of two minutes in the second half and Chris Smalling completed a special comeback win later on. Pep Guardiola's side went on to take the title with 100 points, with United 19 back in second place. This loss was one of only two for City in the Premier League all season.

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United (Premier League, November 2018)

Sergio Aguero scores for Manchester City against Manchester United in the Premier League in November 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City went unbeaten in their first 15 Premier League games in the 2018/19 season, winning 13 and drawing two.

Goals from David Silva, Sergio Agüero and İlkay Gündoğan gave Pep Guardiola's side a 3-1 victory at home to Manchester United in November. Anthony Martial scored United's goal from the penalty spot.

Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League, April 2019)

Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford in April 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sané scored the goals as Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League in April 2019.

Following a goalless first period, Silva and Sané struck in the second half to seal victory in the derby for City. Pep Guardiola's side won their last 14 Premier League fixtures to pip Liverpool to the title by a single point.

Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United (Premier League, December 2019)

Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Manchester City in the Premier League in December 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City missed out on a third straight title in a more inconsistent campaign in 2019/20 as Liverpool came through to win the Premier League.

City lost nine Premier League games in total, including one at home to Manchester United in December as a Marcus Rashford penalty and an Anthony Martial effort put the Red Devils two up inside half an hour. Nicolás Otamendi grabbed a late consolation in a 2-1 loss.

Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City (League Cup, January 2020)

Riyad Mahrez celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva after scoring for Manchester City against Manchester United in the teams' League Cup semi-final first leg in January 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City won the third of four consecutive League Cups in the 2019/20 season and the Sky Blues beat Manchester United over two legs en route to the trophy.

Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez put Pep Guardiola's side two up at Old Trafford and City went in 3-0 up at the break after an Andreas Pereira own goal. Marcus Rashford pulled one back later on for United.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United (League Cup, January 2020)

Nemanja Matic in action for Manchester United against Manchester City in the League Cup in January 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United travelled to the Etihad with work to do in their League Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester City in January 2020.

Two goals down from the first match, United went ahead on the night through Nemanja Matić, but were unable to find a second goal and had the Serbian midfielder sent off late in the game. Despite a 1-0 loss, City went on to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate and beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the final.

Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League, March 2020)

Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring a late goal for Manchester United against Manchester City in March 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United beat Manchester City again when the two teams met at Old Trafford in March 2020.

In the last round of matches played in front of fans before Covid-19 saw the competition suspended and games later played behind closed doors, Anthony Martial opened the scoring after half an hour and Scott McTominay made it 2-0 deep into added time.

Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City (Premier League, December 2020)

Manchester United in action against Manchester City in the Premier League in December 2020, with no fans at Old Trafford due to Covid-19 restrictions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United and Manchester City played out a disappointing draw in the derby at Old Trafford in December 2020.

Knocked out of the Champions League days earlier after defeat to RB Leipzig, United produced an improved performance, but neither side had enough quality to find a winner in a game played without fans due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City (League Cup, January 2021)

John Stones celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals at Old Trafford in January 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In order to alleviate fixture congestion caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the League Cup semi-finals were played over one leg in January 2021.

Manchester City came out on top against Manchester United for the second season in a row, with goals from John Stones and Fernandinho sealing a 2-0 win at Old Trafford for Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League, March 2021)

Bruno Fernandes celebrates a goal for Manchester United against Manchester City in March 2021, with no fans present at the Etihad due to Covid-19 restrictions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In another Manchester derby without fans due to Covid-19 restrictions, Manchester United came out on top at the Etihad in March 2021.

Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty after just two minutes, with Luke Shaw adding a second goal early in the second half. Manchester City went on to win the Premier League, with United 12 points back in second place.

Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League, November 2021)

Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League in November 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans returned for the next Manchester derby in November 2021 and Cristiano Ronaldo was back at Manchester United as well.

But Manchester City prevailed in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford, thanks to an own goal from Eric Bailly after just seven minutes and a Bernardo Silva effort just before half-time.

Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United (Premier League, March 2022)

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Manchester United in the Premier League in March 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals each as Manchester City beat Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad in the Premier League in March 2022.

The Belgian opened the scoring after eight minutes and made it 2-1 just before the half-hour mark after Jadon Sancho had levelled for the visitors. Mahrez made it 3-1 midway through the second half and wrapped up a big win with a fourth for City in added time.

Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United (Premier League, October 2022)

Phil Foden (right) celebrates with Erling Haaland after scoring Manchester City's sixth goal in a 6-3 win over Manchester United at the Etihad in October 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both hit hat-tricks as Manchester City thrashed Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad in the Premier League in October 2022.

City were 4-0 up at half-time and later led 6-1 before two late goals from Anthony Martial made the scoreline a little more respectable, although not much, for the visitors in Erik ten Hag's first Manchester derby. Antony scored United's other goal.

Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City (Premier League, January 2023)

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford celebrate victory for Manchester United against Manchester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford in January 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford saw Manchester United come from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League in January 2023.

Jack Grealish had opened the scoring after an hour, but Fernandes and Rashford struck in the 78th and 82nd minutes, respectively, to earn a hard-fought victory for Erik ten Hag's side. City won the Premier League title again, with United 14 points back in third.

Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United (FA Cup, June 2023)

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Manchester United in the 2023 FA Cup final at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having already sealed the Premier League title, Manchester City met Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley in June 2023.

İlkay Gündoğan put City in front inside a minute and after a Bruno Fernandes penalty had levelled the scores later in the half, the German midfielder netted a second early in the second period to seal a 2-1 win for the Sky Blues in the first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final. A week later, Pep Guardiola's side beat Inter in Istanbul to complete the treble.

Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City (Premier League, October 2023)

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland was on target twice for Manchester City in an emphatic win for the Sky Blues against Manchester United at Old Trafford in October 2023.

After opening the scoring from the penalty spot, the Norwegian put City two up early in the second half. Phil Foden added a third goal with 10 minutes left.

Manchester United 3-1 Manchester City (Premier League, March 2024)

Phil Foden scores for Manchester City against Manchester United in the Premier League at the Etihad in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Etihad in the Premier League in March 2024.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead early on, but Foden turned the match in City's favour with two second-half strikes and Erling Haaland wrapped up a 3-1 win in added time. City went on to retain their Premier League title, with United 31 points back in eighth place.

Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United (FA Cup, May 2024)

Kobbie Mainoo celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Manchester City in the 2024 FA Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was another Manchester derby in the 2024 FA Cup final at Wembley and this time, Manchester United came out on top.

First-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put the Red Devils in the ascendancy and Erik ten Hag's side held on to claim the trophy after a late goal from Jérémy Doku.

Manchester City 1-1 (7-6) Manchester United (Community Shield, August 2024)

Manchester City players celebrate victory on penalties against Manchester United in the Community Shield in August 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho gave Manchester United the lead over Manchester City in the teams' Community Shield clash in August 2024 with 82 minutes played, only for Bernardo Silva to level close to the end.

Silva then saw his penalty saved by André Onana in the shootout, but City went on to win 7-6 as Jadon Sancho's effort was kept out by Ederson and Jonny Evans blasted his kick over the bar.

Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United (Premier League, December 2024)

Amad Diallo scores a late winner for Manchester United against Manchester City at the Etihad in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City lost six times in eight Premier League games during a dismal run of form in November and December 2024.

Pep Guardiola's side had looked to be on course for a win over rivals Manchester United at the Etihad after Joško Gvardiol's first-half goal, but a Bruno Fernandes penalty and an Amad Diallo strike in the 88th and 90th minutes, respectively, saw the Sky Blues beaten at home in Rubén Amorim's first Manchester derby as United manager. The previous month, Amorim had also led Sporting CP to a 4-1 win over City in the Champions League.

Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City (Premier League, April 2025)

Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte and Manchester City's Jeremy Doku compete for the ball in a Premier League match at Old Trafford in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most recent Manchester derby brought criticism from fans and pundits as the two teams played out a dull draw at Old Trafford.

Towards the end of a difficult season for both Manchester clubs, neither side did enough to win a forgettable contest which somehow summed up the two teams' struggles in 2024/25.