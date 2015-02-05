League One Preview: Andrews feeling positive

Andrews, who played for the Dons from 2006 to 2008, returned to stadium:mk on loan from Bolton Wanderers on deadline day and could be in line for a second debut in this weekend's crucial clash.

The Dons are two points adrift of leaders City, who have a game in hand, and Andrews is feeling positive about the Milton Keynes outfit's chances of promotion to the Championship.

"I can sense something special happening at the moment," he told the club's official website. "We're in a good position in the league and the camaraderie, togetherness and spirit amongst the players shows the obvious talent that they have.

"The manager, the coaching staff and the backroom team have a real hands-on-deck approach too and I genuinely have a good feeling about this."

However, MK Dons will be without Dele Alli, who joined Tottenham for a reported £5million on Monday.

Third-placed Swindon Town could force their way into the top two with victory at home to Barnsley, while Preston North End will need to put a forthcoming FA Cup fifth-round clash with Manchester United to one side as they look to end a five-match winless run in the league against Coventry City.

At the other end of the table, Crawley Town gave their survival hopes a boost last time out with a much-needed victory over Preston and the club's fans might have been forgiven for doing a double take when the Broadfield Stadium outfit recruited a player by the name of Pogba this week.

However, it was former Crewe Alexandra and Wrexham striker Mathias Pogba who put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season, although the 24-year-old will be keen to prove just as valuable to Crawley as namesake Paul is to Italian champions Juventus.

Crawley visit basement club Yeovil Town, who sacked boss Gary Johnson on Wednesday, while Leyton Orient head to Rochdale, and Colchester United host Crewe in a clash between the two sides who straddle the border between relegation and survival.

Chesterfield and Sheffield United will be keen to keep up the pressure on the top four as they travel to Notts County and Gillingham respectively, while Bradford City are at Port Vale.

Elsewhere, Doncaster Rovers are at home to Walsall, Peterborough United head to Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United welcome Oldham Athletic.