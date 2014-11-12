League One Preview: Cooper eyes reaction

Third-placed Swindon were sent crashing out of the FA Cup last weekend courtesy of a 5-0 defeat to League Two Cheltenham Town in a game that saw Nathan Thompson dismissed 21 minutes in.

Swindon manager Mark Cooper explained afterwards that his side had "let everyone down" with their showing and Saturday's visit of neighbours and table-topping City could provide them with an ideal opportunity to bounce back.

Steve Cotterill's side are unbeaten in League One this season, though, and booked their place in the FA Cup second round with a 2-1 win at Gillingham.

Swindon's task is made harder by the absences of Australia's Massimo Luongo and Iraq's Yaser Kasim - both of whom are on international duty - although Thompson's appeal has been upheld and is available.

But Cooper will not be using the absences as an excuse, telling the Swindon Advertiser: "We have a lot of work to because we're missing key players now so we’ve got to come out with something to surprise Bristol City.

"We've let everyone down [and] we've missed an opportunity. We have to make sure we defend better [than on Saturday] and be better going forward."

With first meeting third in Wiltshire, second-placed Preston North End welcome Bradford City to Deepdale while Notts County will be out to add to the sombre mood at the Ricoh Arena when they travel to Coventry City.

Steven Pressley's men were humbled 2-1 by non-League Worcester City in the FA Cup on Sunday, with the Coventry manager threatening that certain members of his squad will be "banished" as a result.

"Make no mistake - I will not stand for that type of performance at the weekend, certain players will be gone from this football club," he said.

If Mauro Milanese can inspire a first win of his Leyton Orient tenure against fellow strugglers Gillingham, they will likely pull further clear of relegation having been denied three points by a late Coventry goal last time out.

Elsewhere at the bottom of the table, Scunthorpe United have seen their clash with Milton Keynes Dons postponed due to international call-ups, allowing Yeovil Town and Crewe Alexandra the chance to apply pressure.

Yeovil welcome Fleetwood Town to Huish Park, as bottom side Crewe host Chesterfield with the weekend's early game seeing Colchester United travel to Barnsley on Friday.

Doncaster Rovers are the hosts for their south Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United with Oldham Athletic hoping to break into the play-off spots with a win against an out-of-sorts Crawley Town at Boundary Park.