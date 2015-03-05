League One Preview: Freeman rallies Robins

A 3-1 win over Leyton Orient on Tuesday put the League One leaders 11 points ahead of third-placed MK Dons and Freeman believes displaying that sort of form for the remaining 12 matches of the season will see them promoted.

Freeman scored one of the goals against Orient and he wants to see more of the same against Crawley.

"We've got to make sure we keep winning points and remain consistent," Freeman told the club's official website.

"We can do that, and at the moment the other teams around us can't, so we'll just keep building our way at the top of the table."

Third takes on second as MK Dons host Preston North End this weekend.

Just a point separates Simon Grayson's North End from their opponents, who are also pushing for automatic promotion under the guidance of Karl Robinson.

Preston striker Jermaine Beckford believes his team-mates have shown the right attitude to go up after he scored the late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Doncaster Rovers in midweek that moved the Lancashire side into second in the table.

"Coming back just shows the character we've got in the dressing room – doesn't matter whether you're starting or not you're going to get 100 per cent from everybody and it's a pleasure to be a part of it," Beckford told the club's official website.

Fourth-placed Swindon Town sit a point further behind MK Dons and are at home to Notts County, who are not clear of the threat of relegation.

Nigel Clough's play-off challengers Sheffield United will look to recover from their midweek loss to managerless Peterborough United in a home clash with Fleetwood Town, who will have hopes of rising from mid-table to feature in the promotion shake-up.

Doncaster Rovers visit Gillingham and Peterborough play host to Orient.

New Coventry City manager Tony Mowbray has the tricky task of moving the club away from the relegation zone since replacing Steven Pressley and he comes up against Port Vale.

Bottom side Yeovil Town desperately need points in their fight for survival, but visitors Oldham Athletic harbour hopes of figuring in the play-off picture.

In a fixture list shortened by Bradford City's involvement in the FA Cup, Rochdale take on Colchester United, Barnsley face Walsall and Crewe Alexandra tackle Scunthorpe United at Gresty Road.