League One Preview: McLean boosts Posh

Striker McLean this week rejoined Peterborough on loan from League One rivals Bradford City until the end of January.

The 31-year-old frontman made his name in a four-year spell at London Road, scoring 78 goals in 174 appearances before joining Hull City in 2011.

Peterborough have picked up just one point from their last four games in the third tier of English football and have subsequently slipped to seventh in the table.

Manager Ferguson believes the return of McLean could prompt an upturn in fortunes as he prepares to face a Swindon side that ended leaders Bristol City's unbeaten record last weekend.

"I think Aaron will give everyone a lift on and off the field. He knows how I work and I know what he can bring to the team," the Scot told the club's official website.

"I know he can score goals at this level. He will bring competition for places, which I feel is really needed at this moment in time."

While Peterborough have lost their way in the league, Swindon are riding on the crest of a wave after following up a 1-0 win over high-flying Preston North End by beating Bristol City by the same scoreline at the County Ground.

That victory ensured Swindon moved up to second spot at the expense of Preston and trail Steve Cotterill's men by four points.

The leaders will be eager to bounce back when they face Simon Grayson's out-of-sorts Preston side at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Preston have suffered three consecutive defeats after winning seven in a row in the league, so Grayson will be determined to stop the rot.

Shaun Derry questioned the mentality of his Notts County side following a 2-1 FA Cup first-round replay defeat against League Two Accrington Stanley on Tuesday and will expect a response when bottom-of-the-table Yeovil Town visit Meadow Lane.

Yeovil have picked up just two points from a possible 24 and have failed to score in their last last four matches, while second-bottom Crewe Alexandra and Leyton Orient could also do with a win when they clash at Brisbane Road.

Sheffield United host Oldham Athletic, MK Dons entertain Port Vale, Barnsley travel to Chesterfield and Rochdale take on Doncaster Rovers at Spotland as all 24 teams are in action on Saturday.

Colchester United are at home to Coventry City, Walsall make the trip to Fleetwood Town, Crawley Town take on Scunthorpe United and Bradford come up against Gillingham at Valley Parade.