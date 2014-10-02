League One Preview: Robins face O'Donnell test

Jet-heeled Kieran Agard and experienced Aaron Wilbraham have, between them, netted nine goals in City's last four matches, helping them go five points clear at the summit.

Next up for Steve Cotterill's team is Saturday's trip to Walsall, for whom Richard O'Donnell has already kept a division-high five clean sheets this season.

"The belief and the confidence is there and the unbeaten run gives us something to hang on to," said Agard. "We want to keep it going as long as possible.

"I'm confident and I know I'm going to get chances because there's great creativity around me, so it's there for me and Albi [Wilbraham] to put them away and that's what we've been doing."

Walsall have nonetheless kept back-to-back clean sheets and beaten Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers in their last two home games.

"They are a fancied side, but I think Preston would have been a fancied side and so are Doncaster – we have just put three goals past each," said midfielder James Baxendale.

Sheffield United visit Chesterfield with Nigel Clough's men having lost just one of their previous nine matches in all competitions, but they must contend with a man who has netted 11 goals already this term in Eoin Doyle.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook hopes to have Gary Roberts, Sam Morsy and Dan Jones back at his disposal following injuries, and one man is particularly relishing the match.

"I spent many years going to Bramall Lane with my dad," said Ritchie Humphreys. "I've seen them go from the fourth division all the way up to the Premier League when Harry Bassett was manager.

"I ended up playing for Wednesday, but being a Sheffield boy I've got lots of friends on both sides of the city."

Peterborough United, in second, host in-form Oldham Athletic as third-placed Swindon Town visit Leyton Orient.

MK Dons, who have scored 14 goals in their last four games and sit fourth, travel to inconsistent Yeovil Town.

Four goals in five games from Matt Done have thrust newly promoted Rochdale up to fifth. Keith Hill will now charge the 26-year-old with inspiring a fourth straight victory at home to his former club Barnsley.

Preston, in the final play-off position, host lowly Colchester United, while Bradford City, a point shy of the top six, entertain rock-bottom Crewe Alexandra.

Scunthorpe United and Port Vale, the two teams directly above Crewe, are at home to Doncaster Rovers and away to Fleetwood Town respectively.

Finally, Coventry City host Crawley and Gillingham visit Notts County in mid-table clashes.