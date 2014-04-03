League One Preview: Shrews battle Boro

Defeat for either side would represent a significant blow to their chances of staying in the division, although both have been able to pick up points of late to stay in touch with their relegation rivals.

Just two points separate the bottom six, meaning Shrewsbury and Stevenage have the opportunity to climb out of the relegation zone this weekend should other results go in their favour.

Stevenage moved off the foot of the table in midweek thanks to an impressive 0-0 draw against leaders Wolves.

Shrewsbury manager Mike Jackson has called on his players to produce similar performances during what he feels is a make-or-break month.

"The lads have got a month of their lives to shape, some of them, the rest of their career," he told the club's official website.

"That's the same for me and the staff. We've got a month now that could make or break your life in some ways."

Crewe Alexandra have been pulled into the relegation mire courtesy of defeats against Coventry City and Notts County.

Steve Davis' men sit level on points with Carlisle United, Tranmere Rovers and Notts County ahead of their trip to Crawley Town, who have lost four in a row.

Carlisle host play-off chasing Swindon Town while Tranmere make the trip to a Colchester United outfit only three points above the bottom four.

Indeed, if Notts County can extend their winning run to four matches and stun second-placed Brentford, they could move level on points with Joe Dunne's men in 18th.

At the top, Wolves will likely require a better showing than the one they delivered at Stevenage when they take on play-off hopefuls and last week's Football League Trophy winners Peterborough United.

Darren Ferguson's side boosted their top-six chances with a 2-0 win over Colchester on Wednesday.

Preston North End and Rotherham United, who are also in the play-off places, take on mid-table opposition in the form of Bristol City and Gillingham, while Leyton Orient can deal a major blow to Sheffield United's slim hopes of making the top six with victory at Bramall Lane.

Port Vale will hope to leapfrog eighth-placed Walsall by winning their meeting at Vale Park, while MK Dons face Coventry City and Bradford City are at home to Oldham Athletic.