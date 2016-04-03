A-League Review: Brisbane return to summit

Brisbane Roar came from behind to defeat 10-man Newcastle Jets 2-1 and return to the A-League summit, while Perth Glory overcame Melbourne City.

Wins for Western Sydney Wanderers and Adelaide United on Friday and Saturday respectively saw Brisbane slip down to fourth, but three points at Suncorp Stadium put them back on top and means the race for a spot in the top two goes down to the final round.

Leonardo put Newcastle ahead from the spot in the 50th minute following a handball by Jade North, but they had Nigel Boogaard dismissed in the 65th minute for a foul on Henrique inside the box.

Henrique slotted home the resultant penalty and Thomas Broich struck the winner with 16 minutes remaining to secure three crucial points for Brisbane.

Perth Glory held off a late fightback from Melbourne City, who went into this round of fixtures at the top of the table, for an enthralling 3-2 victory at nib Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Andy Keogh, Gyorgy Sandor and Diego Castro sent Perth into a three-goal lead by the 71st minute.

In-form Bruno Fornaroli pulled one back with his 23rd league goal of the season and Marc Marino set up a tense finale with a stoppage-time strike, but the visitors were unable to salvage a point as their run of four straight wins came to an end.