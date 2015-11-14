A-League Review: Victory end Sydney's unbeaten start

Melbourne Victory recorded a 4-2 away win over Sydney FC to end the A-League leaders' unbeaten start to the season.

Filip Holosko gifted Sydney the lead with five minutes gone when he found the net with a cool finish after a great dribble from Alex Gersbach, but Besart Berisha levelled just four minutes later with a deflected shot.

Alex Brosque edged the home side back in front after 20 minutes when he tapped home a rebound after Victory goalkeeper Danny Vukovic had failed to hold on to Shane Smeltz's shot.

It was all Melbourne from there on, though, with Gui Finkler making it 2-2 before Kosta Barbarouses and Berisha in stoppage time completed a stunning turnaround from the visitors.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Newcastle Jets were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Central Coast Mariners.

The Mariners found themselves in deep trouble when they were reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute following Jake McGing's foul on Leonardo.

Newcastle Jets eventually took advantage of the situation in the 83rd minute when Milos Trifunovic headed home a Dave Carney corner, but it was not enough to secure victory as Matt Sim netted a stoppage-time equaliser.