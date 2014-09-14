League Two Preview: 'Early days' for Bury

Flitcroft's men comfortably dispatched managerless Carlisle United 3-0 away from home on Saturday to move on to 14 points, with Bury unbeaten since their opening day loss to Cheltenham Town.

Bury endured an unspectacular campaign last season as they finished 12th, 13 points behind the play-off places.

However, they are enjoying a splendid start to the new season, with Stevenage needing to keep 20-year-old Danny Rose quiet on Tuesday, following his five goals in six outings since joining on loan from Barnsley.

Bury host mid-table Stevenage as they look to close the five-point gap between themselves and pacesetters Burton Albion, with Flitcroft keen to not getting carried away.

"It's not the finished article," he told reporters. "It's early days in the plan.

"We want to be competitive and improve our quality in all aspects of our play and get consistent results.

"We know where we want to be and if we are in the top three it's a reward for a lot of hard work."

League-leaders Burton have enjoyed a marvellous start to the season, playing nine matches in all competitions and failing to win just one of them; a 1-1 draw at Newport County.

Gary Rowett's men have also progressed past two higher-division sides in the League Cup, with Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic falling victim to them.

Burton travel to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday and they could potentially go six points clear at the top, although Morecambe will have a say in that as they head to Mansfield Town.

Wycombe Wanderers and Cheltenham Town sit a little further back alongside Bury on 14 points, with the former heading for Plymouth and the latter hosting Southend United.

Oxford United, Exeter City and Carlisle United – who are still without a manager following Graham Kavanagh's sacking on September 2 – are the three teams are still chasing their first wins at the bottom of the table.

Tuesday sees Carlisle hosted by Shrewsbury Town, Exeter City go to sixth-placed Cambridge United and Carlisle face Accrington Stanley, who themselves have no permanent boss after James Beattie's departure by mutual consent on Friday.

Struggling Hartlepool United will be entertained by Northampton Town, whose manager Chris Wilder has demanded an improvement following their 3-2 defeat at Newport.

Meanwhile, Dagenham and Redbridge will also be looking to put a little more space between themselves and the bottom three as they head to Portsmouth, Tranmere Rovers welcome Newport and Luton travel to last term's play-off semi-finalists York City, who have yet to click this season.