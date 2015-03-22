A-League Wrap: Phoenix triumph in deluge

With 73 minutes played the action was called to a halt as the pitch became unplayable, with Michael McGlinchey and the inspirational Nathan Burns' goals proving crucial.

Andrija Kaluderovic had earlier given the home side - whose play-off chances suffered a hit - the lead.

Phoenix now sit four points clear at the summit, aided by Perth Glory's latest setback.

Glory's winless run stretched to nine games after Nick Montgomery's screamer earned Central Coast a 1-1 draw in Gosford.

Heavy rain made things tough for both teams, with Nebojsa Marinkovic going close in the first half when his effort was tipped onto the crossbar by Liam Reddy.

Glory did go ahead in the 79th minute as super-sub Jamie Maclaren guided a header in from Marinkovic's curling corner.

But the Mariners pushed for an equaliser and found it in the second minute of additional time.

A loose ball fell for Montgomery outside the area and the midfielder rifled a 25-yard effort into the top corner to earn the Mariners a point.