This seems to be going well, so welcome to another new FourFourTwo addition: our weekend crossword!

We've all played one before whilst waiting for a flight or even during your morning commute to get the mind racing. Ours is a little bit different, with the topic of course none other than football.

Abbreviations, Australian heroes and Mexican football are all slight hints regarding this week's test, so strap in and enjoy.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 2

Its the weekend, so we’ve placed no time limit on this one for you. Pop on the TV for some background noise and kick your day off in the right way with this puzzle.

Hit a brick wall? Worry not, you can still log in to Kwizly, just as with our regular quizzes, for a clue to get you back on your way.

As ever, tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and don’t forget to share this crossword with your mates.

Ready? Go!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Alright, you've just conquered our weekend crossword, but the footballing challenges don't stop there: we've got a fresh batch of quizzes designed to stretch your knowledge from current market movers to European history and managerial masterminds.

First up, a real test of footballing insight: can you guess the manager from their career path? It's a fantastic way to trace the journeys of the game's tactical brains. Then, for those who love a good quote, see if you can remember who Andrea Pirlo, the midfield maestro, said this about.

Now for something incredibly current and reflective of the modern game: can you name the 40 most valuable players in the world right now? Get ready to put your finger on the pulse of the transfer market's biggest assets.

And for a couple of challenges from the history books: how about seeing if you can name all 30 clubs to have lifted the Europa League or its predecessor, the UEFA Cup? Finally, a bittersweet one for Tottenham fans: can you name every ex-Tottenham man to win a trophy between 2008 and 2025? Plenty to keep you occupied this weekend!