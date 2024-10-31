The story of the 2024/25 WSL season so far

Vivianne Miedema scored in her first game for Manchester City

The Women's Super League has had a myriad of storylines threaded in it throughout the 2024/25 season so far.

A manager has resigned, fans have been treated to shock results and there have been new TV deals.

Manchester City are currently sat at the top of the table, one point ahead of defending champions Chelsea. At the other end, West Ham are in the relegation spot but are on the same amount of points as Everton and Aston Villa.

2024/25 WSL season: The story so far

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is in top form this season (Image credit: Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The main storyline of the current season so far has been the resignation of Arsenal's Jonas Eidevall.

The manager quit the Gunners in October after an underwhelming start to the season saw supporters aim criticism at the boss.

Jonas Eidevall stood down after three years in charge (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have experienced the new manager bounce with interim boss Renee Slegers with a 2-0 win over West Ham but their performances are not yet up to standard.

The title race is another story which bubbles away as the season goes on. After five rounds it looks as though it will be a two-way shootout between Manchester City and Chelsea but the WSL can all change in one result.

Manchester United are also quietly going about their business. They are third, just three points behind leaders City with a game in hand to play against Chelsea.

And while the title contenders are discussed, the relegation battle can too get tasty in the English top-flight. Newly promoted Crystal Palace have found their feet in the league and are currently ninth. But they are just two points outside of the relegation slot, remember only one team gets relegated at the end of the season.

In the drop spot as things stand are West Ham with no wins from five games. However, there is some hope for the Hammers as they are on the same points as Aston Villa and Everton with just goal difference separating them. In FourFourTwo's view the Hammers are the club most likely to be relegated this season with Crystal Palace a close second.

While ACL injuries were more prevalent last season, this campaign has not managed to escape them completely.

Everton have sustained two with Aurora Galli and Inma Gabarro, while Liverpool have Sofie Lundgaard sat on the sidelines.

2024/25 WSL season: New TV deals

Sky have announced they have a new five-year deal from 2025/26 season where they will show 90% of WSL matches.

That means every season the broadcaster will show 78 games exclusively.

The TV deals do not stop there as the BBC have committed to also broadcasting the WSL until 2030.

The broadcasting rights across both deals are reportedly worth £65m.

Who is the leading the WSL Golden Boot race?