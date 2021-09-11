Lee Connelly finds the target as Queen of the South take narrow win at Raith

Lee Connelly’s early goal earned Queen of the South their second win of the cinch Championship season as they defeated Raith 1-0 at Stark’s Park.

The visitors came into the match having lost three of their opening four league games but they were quickly on the front foot and took a 12th-minute lead through Connelly’s fine effort.

Queens also struck the crossbar soon after as they looked to make the most of their good start but Raith, seeking a fourth successive win in all competitions, rallied and it needed good stops from Sol Brynn to deny Dylan Tait and Ross Matthews the equaliser before the break.

Brynn also did well to keep out Reghan Tumilty’s effort midway through the second half and the on-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper proved unbeatable in the end as Queens held on for the points.