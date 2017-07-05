Lehmann confirms Arsenal return

Jens Lehmann has confirmed he is set to join Arsene Wenger's coaching staff at Arsenal.

The former Germany goalkeeper was a member of the 'Invincibles' team that finished the entire 2003-04 Premier League season unbeaten to claim the club's most recent title.

Lehmann left Arsenal for Stuttgart in 2008 after five years in north London, later coming out of retirement to make one more appearance for the Gunners during an injury crisis in 2011.

Rather than becoming a dedicated goalkeeping coach, the 47-year-old will reportedly have a wider remit, working with both outfield players and shot-stoppers.

Lehmann told Welt that rumours of his impending return were accurate.

"Yes, it's true, I'm going [back] to Arsenal," he said.

Changes have been promised behind the scenes at Emirates Stadium, the manager having signed a new two-year deal despite Arsenal's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Former Liverpool high performance manager Darren Burgess has joined the backroom staff from AFL team Port Adelaide.