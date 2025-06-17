Arsenal in talks over shock Aymeric Laporte deal: report

Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte is wanted by various clubs around Europe

Arsenal want to sign former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

With the Gunners looking to strengthen all over the pitch, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a new forward – but with several injuries in defence last season, there could be some new blood at the back.

Laporte, who left England in August 2023, currently plays out in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, and saw his side finish third in the Saudi Pro League last season, behind both Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Arsenal engage in talks for new defensive buy

Mikel Arteta wants a new defender (Image credit: Alamy)

Laporte, a five-time Premier League winner with Pep Guardiola, was also part of Spain's stalwart defence that won Euro 2024 last year and pipped England to European Championship glory in Germany.

Having played 30 times for Al-Nassr last season, the Spaniard also scored five times, proving that despite having edged over the 30 mark, he still has plenty left to give amid rumours of a return to Europe.

Aymeric Laporte celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Manchester City's win in the final against Inter in June 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to AS, Arsenal are one of the sides set to have made a shock offer to bring Laporte back to English football. Aston Villa are also noted as another interested party, with just a year left on his current deal in the Middle East.

Athletic Club, Marseille, Inter Milan are also mentioned within the report, with the former Athletic man perhaps favouring a move back to his home country, having played away from Spain now since 2018.

The Gunners would have to pay a fee for the 31-year-old, with Al-Nassr hoping to get some sort of compensation for the defender. That, however, may be beyond the finances at Athletic.

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal are looking at another centre-back – with a left-footed player a possibility if Jakub Kiwior leaves for more playing time.

Laporte has 40 caps for Spain at international level (Image credit: Getty Images)

A key factor would be regular football for Laporte, given his desire to represent Spain at next summer's World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Laporte is as experienced as they come in the Premier League and would be a solid experienced pick-up in today's market, in FourFourTwo's opinion.

The big sticking points will perhaps come in regards to wages, with the Spain international reported to be earning £390,000-a-week, making him the third highest paid defender in world football.