Leicester complete Amartey signing

Leicester City have completed the signing of Ghana international Daniel Amartey from FC Copenhagen on a contract until 2020.

The Danish side confirmed they had accepted a bid for the 21-year-old from Claudio Ranieri's men on Monday, describing the offer they received as too good to refuse, with reports suggesting the move will be worth £5million.

Leicester have now sealed the deal pending Premier League approval and international clearance, with Amartey – who can play at right-back or central midfield – signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.

"It is a great pleasure to join Leicester City," Amartey told the club's official website.

"I know the club have been interested in signing me for some time and that was a big part of my decision to come here.

"All over Europe, people are talking about Leicester City and how well the club is doing in the Premier League.

"The team plays exciting, attacking football and I am looking forward to being part of it."

Amartey has six Ghana caps and leaves Copenhagen, who he had joined from Swedish side Djurgardens, after 18 months at the club.

He becomes Leicester's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Demarai Gray from Birmingham City.