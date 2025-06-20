Liverpool reach 'full agreement' for third signing - with Marc Guehi move coming next: report

Liverpool are eyeing Marc Guehi – and have “full agreement” for their next deal of the window, too.

After a lean summer 12 months ago, Liverpool are moving quickly this time around, tying up deals for Bayer Leverkusen pair Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz already, as Arne Slot improves his squad ahead of a title defence.

The business is far from complete, either, with the Reds feeling as if they require further strengthening needed at both ends of the pitch.

Liverpool have tied up a third deal of the window, with Marc Guehi eyed too

Arne Slot has been busy with summer signings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite having two able centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, transfer expert Ben Jacobs told FourFourTwo in January that the Merseysiders' transfer strategy revolves around securing the next big star to ease into the team gently.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold departing to Real Madrid, the two other long-serving members of the back four, Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson, are 33 and 31, respectively, with the club looking to assure the future beyond both players this summer.

Andrew Robertson could be leaving Anfield (Image credit: Alamy)

“Liverpool's stance is to try not to leave a void in any area of the field,” Jacobs explained. “So when they bring in a name, it's often with a view for the now and the future, and a kind of succession planning.”

“In an ideal world, Liverpool renew Van Dijk while simultaneously in 2025 looking to replace them. It means that the player may extend and have between one and three years at the club, whilst their younger replacement acclimatises, and then it makes the transition much more seamless.”

At left-back, Liverpool have reached a full agreement to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, according to Sky Germany, while in the centre of defence, The Telegraph reports that the Reds are to make their move for Marc Guehi.

The England international is approaching the final year of his Crystal Palace contract, and FourFourTwo understands that it is likely that the Eagles look to cash in while they still can, with Ousmane Diomande of Sporting lined up as his replacement.

Ousmane Diomande is wanted by Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kerkez, meanwhile – ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-backs in the world right now – agreed terms with Liverpool as early as last month, with Reds chief Richard Hughes negotiating a fee with his former club, Bournemouth, over the sale of the Hungarian, which now appears to have been concluded.

The Cherries have, in turn, agreed to sign Adrien Truffert at left-back to replace the outgoing Kerkez.

FourFourTwo understands that Newcastle United and Arsenal both still hold an interest in Guehi, with Jarell Quansah's exit to Bayer Leverkusen freeing up space in Slot's squad for another centre-back.

Guehi is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt.