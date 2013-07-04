Leonardo ban extended after failed appeal

"The superior appeal commission has suspended Leonardo until June 30, 2014," the FFF said in statement on Thursday.

Television footage showed the Brazilian bumping into referee Alexandre Castro with his left shoulder in the Parc des Princes tunnel after PSG drew 1-1 with Valenciennes in a Ligue 1 encounter in May.

The French champions, who were also handed a suspended three-point deduction, had appealed the initial nine-month ban imposed by the French League.