Lewis Morgan hopes to prove he is ready to make his mark with Celtic

Lewis Morgan hopes to prove to Celtic boss Neil Lennon he is ready to play a major part this season.

The Scotland international is determined to stay at Parkhead and make a contribution rather than heading out again on loan.

The former St Mirren ace was signed by Brendan Rodgers 18 months ago but found himself being immediately farmed back to the Buddies before spending last year at Sunderland.

Both stints had benefits for the 22-year-old as he rounded off his time in Paisley with a Ladbrokes Championship winners’ medal before twice getting to sample action at Wembley as a Black Cats team managed by his former Saints manager Jack Ross came up just short in the EFL Trophy and League One play-off finals.

But Morgan believes those experiences are just what he needs to stake a claim under Lennon.

He featured in both of the Hoops’ opening Champions League qualifiers against Sarajevo and aims to be involved again when Estonian champions Nomme Kalju visit Glasgow on Wednesday.

Morgan said: “I needed to get games. I started off here last season OK then picked up an injury so I needed to get those games in my legs.

“The opportunity came up to go down south and then come back. I enjoyed my time down there and hopefully it’s given me a springboard to do well this season.

“The most important thing whereever I went was to make sure I was playing regularly and thankfully I got the chance to play with a big club in Sunderland.

“I felt good last year but obviously things didn’t go the way I wanted them to.

“Have I ruled out another loan? Yeah everybody’s aim is to play a part at this club as it’s massive.

“I want to play my part and thankfully the manager has given me a chance and I’ve played in the first couple of games.

“Hopefully I can keep repaying the faith he’s shown in me.

“At the moment we’re just taking every day as it comes. I’m really grateful the manager has given me this chance to come back in and play but you can’t take anything for granted. You always have to be at your best and that’s what I’m aiming to do.”