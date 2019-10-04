Liam Donnelly banned for Motherwell
Liam Donnelly is suspended for Motherwell’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with St Mirren at Fir Park on Saturday.
The midfielder was sent off against St Johnstone last week while full-back Jake Carroll serves the second of a two-game ban.
David Devine will have an operation on a fractured cheekbone while fellow defender Charles Dunne (groin) and midfielder David Turnbull (knee) remains on the sidelines.
St Mirren have no fresh injuries ahead of the trip to Lanarkshire.
Long-term injury victim Cody Cooke (knee) is their only absentee.
However, the striker is back running and is due to rejoin the squad in a couple of weeks.
Provisional Motherwell squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Gallagher, Hartley, Maguire, Polworth, O’Hara, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Ilic, Long, Cole, Scott, Manzinga, Carson.
Provisional St Mirren squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, Broadfoot, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, McAllister, Morias, Obika, Lyness.
