Lights out! Venezuela-Brazil halted due to blackout

The CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying clash between Venezuela and Brazil was delayed due to a blackout in Merida.

With Brazil leading 2-0 in the 74th minute in sodden conditions, the floodlights suddenly went out at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano de Merida on Tuesday.

While the floodlights went out, the advertising boards, scoreboard and media areas remained illuminated around the stadium as technicians frantically tried to rectify the situation.

2º TEMPO – A energia começa a ser reestabelecida em Mérida. O jogo recomeçará em instantes October 12, 2016

Goals from in-form star Gabriel Jesus and Willian had Brazil on track to leapfrog Uruguay atop the South American standings and a resumption is expected.