Ligue 1 Review: Lyon, Monaco continue fight for second

Lyon and Monaco continued their chase of second place in Ligue 1 as respective hard-fought wins over Gazelec Ajaccio and Guingamp kept them level on points.

First-half goals from Rachid Ghezzal and Maxwel Cornet saw Lyon to a 2-1 victory, while Monaco battled to a 3-2 win.

The sides are subsequently level on 62 points with two matches to play in the race to finish runners-up to runaway champions Paris Saint-Germain.

At Lyon's Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the hosts took a 10th-minute lead as a Ghezzal corner appeared to go in untouched.

Cornet doubled the lead five minutes before half-time, tapping in at the back post after a cross from former Manchester United full-back Rafael.

Gregory Pujol pulled a goal back for the visitors four minutes into the second half with a delightful chip, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

At the Stade Louis II, Monaco led 2-0 after goals from Lacina Traore and Nabil Dirar before Mevlut Erdinc pulled one back for the visitors in the 75th minute.

Bernardo Silva responded swiftly for Monaco and, although Benjamin Angoua set up a nervy ending, the hosts held on.

Elsewhere, Lille continued their push for a European place with a 1-0 win at Lorient seeing them sit two points adrift of fourth-placed Saint-Etienne.

A 10-man Saint-Etienne were held to a 0-0 draw by Toulouse, who missed an early penalty through Wissam Ben Yedder.

Nice are fifth and missed their chance to push above Saint-Etienne after going down 1-0 at Nantes.

Struggling Reims suffered a 3-2 loss to Montpellier, Caen and Bastia played out a 0-0 draw and Diego Rolan's brace inspired Bordeaux in a 4-2 win at rock-bottom Troyes.