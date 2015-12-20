Ligue 1 Review: Lyon slip up again, Marseille held by Bordeaux

Marseille were held to a third consecutive draw after playing out a 1-1 stalemate in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Michel's Marseille briefly appeared to be on their way to victory when Alaixys Romao found the net after a corner kick 10 minutes into the second half, yet Wahbi Khazri levelled the scoring just two minutes later.

Marseille disappointingly sit 10th in the table heading into the winter break, while Bordeaux are 14th following back-to-back draws.

Lyon's poor run of form continued as they were beaten 2-1 by Ajaccio at the Stade Ange Casanova.

Mohamed Larbi opened the scoring after 32 minutes of play, having been set up by Jerome Le Moigne.

Larbi made it two after the break following some good work from Alexander Coeff, before Clement Grenier pulled one back for the guests.

Lyon failed to restore parity, though, and are now six Ligue games without a win, consequently dropping to ninth place in the table.

Angers were beaten 1-0 by Saint-Etienne as they failed to leapfrog Monaco in the table to go second.

Benjamin Corgnet scored the only goal of the game at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, finding the net after 61 minutes of play for his first league goal of the season.