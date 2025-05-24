How to watch PSG vs Reims: Live streams and TV info for Coupe de France final

Paris Saint-Germain players applaud their fans after victory over Aston Villa in the first leg of the teams' Champions League quarter-final in April 2025.

Watch PSG vs Reims in the final of the Coupe de France on Saturday 24 May as both sides look to add some silverware to their cabinet, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts.

PSG and Reims head into this weekends French Cup final in very different positions.

For PSG, they head in off the back of lifting the Ligue 1 title in the final game of the season and ahead of the Champions League final which they are looking to win for teh first time.

Reims head in with their status as a top flight French club in the balance. They are one leg deep into a relegation play-off in which they are facing FC Metz who finished third in Ligue 2.

The fortunes of both sides heading into the game set up a interesting game and what could be the surprise of the season.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the French Cup final online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch the Coupe de France final for free in France

The Coupe de France final is being televised by free-to-air broadcaster France Télévisions, so fans in France can watch PSG vs Reims for free.

The match will air on the France 2 TV channel as well as the FranceTV free streaming platform.

Away from France right now? Coverage is geo-restricted but you can still get your usual coverage with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch PSG vs Reims from anywhere

What if you're away from home when PSG vs Reims is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

How to watch PSG vs Reims in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch PSG vs Reims on streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime has broadcast several rounds of Premier League football for the past three seasons, including all of the Boxing Day fixtures. This season they have broadcast a Champions League game live on Tuesday evening of every matchweek.

You can get an Amazon Prime Video subscription for just £5.99 a month and it will give you access to their extensive library of TV shows and movies.

Watch PSG vs Reims streams globally

Where to watch PSG vs Reims in the US? Fans in the US can watch PSG vs Reims on FOX Soccer Plus or FOX Deportes, which is available on traditional cable TV or via the modern wave of online 'cord-cutting' versions, such as Fubo or DirecTV.

Can I watch PSG vs Reims in Canada? PSG vs Reims is being shown on beIN SPORTS in Canada.

Can I watch PSG vs Reims in Australia & New Zealand? Fans in Australia & New Zealand can watch PSG vs Reims on beIN SPORTS.