Liverpool not putting timeframe on Trent Alexander-Arnold calf injury
By PA Staff
Liverpool insist it is too early to put a timeframe on the extent of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s calf injury.
The right-back was forced off in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Manchester City and has been ruled out of England duty over the next 10 days.
However, the club have played down claims the 22-year-old will be out for four weeks, missing matches against current Premier League leaders Leicester, Atalanta, Ajax, Brighton and Wolves.
It is understood the club believe such a prognosis is premature and speculative at this stage.
