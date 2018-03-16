Liverpool-City promises goals, Juve plot Madrid revenge - Champions League quarter-finals in Opta numbers

The Champions League quarter-final draw delivered some intriguing ties, including a contest that should produce plenty of goals between Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as a revenge mission for Juventus against Real Madrid.

Liverpool and City have been among the best attacking teams in world football this season, and will take their domestic rivalry onto the European stage.

Juve are aiming to avenge last season's final heartbreak against Madrid, while Barcelona tackle Roma, and Bayern Munich take on new opponents in the form of Sevilla.

Below, we have used Opta data to look at some of the best stats for the last-eight draw.

Liverpool v Manchester City

0 - The Premier League rivals have never met in European competition, but Liverpool will look to make the most of a proud home record against Manchester City having lost just once to the Citizens in the past 30 encounters at Anfield in all competitions.

5 - Jurgen Klopp has proved a tricky customer for Pep Guardiola in the past, the German having beaten his counterpart five times – more than any other manager.

12 - Expect a high-scoring tie. The two Premier League contests between the teams this term have returned 12 goals, while Liverpool have netted a tournament-high 28 this season.

7th - City will be the seventh English side Liverpool have played in European competition, but the Reds have won just three of their past 12 Champions League matches against teams from the same country.



Barcelona v Roma

4 - There have been four previous meetings between LaLiga giants Barcelona and Roma in European competition.

6 - In the last match, Roma conceded six goals, having not lost in the previous encounters.

1/3 - On the last three occasions Barca have faced Italian competition in the quarter-finals they have been eliminated twice, losing to Juventus in 2002-03 and 2016-17.

16 - Of the teams remaining in the competition, only Bayern Munich (17) have been to the Champions League quarters more than Barca (16).



Juventus v Real Madrid

2/8 - Juventus have only lost two of their last eight Champions League matches against Real Madrid.

4-1 - Of course, one of those defeats was in last season's final where Los Blancos ran out 4-1 winners in Cardiff.

4 - Exluding the finals in 1998 and 2017, Madrid have been eliminated in all four of their Champions League ties against Juventus.

5 - But the Liga giants have won their last five Champions League matches against teams from Italy, scoring at least two in each match.



Sevilla v Bayern

1st - Sevilla are playing in the quarter-finals in the Champions League era for the first team.

0 - These two sides have never met in European competition, but Bayern have lost seven of their last 10 Champions League matches against teams from Spain.

229 - Bayern are Champions League mainstays, having racked up 229 games in Europe's top competition. Conversely, Sevilla have made just 38.

9 - The Bundesliga champions have shared the goals around this far, only Real Madrid (10) have more different goalscorers than their nine.