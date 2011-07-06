Lloris cools talk of Lyon exit

The Gunners have previously been linked with the stopper, who has represented his country on 23 occasions.

Lloris has two years remaining on his contract, and the 24-year-old looks unlikely to leave French shores before then.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Lloris said: “I’m not interested in leaving. I don’t want to venture into something unstable.

“I need certainty and to be able to see clearly. I’m doing well here.”

The goalkeeping position has been a problematic area for the Gunners ever since Jens Lehmann left the club to join Stuttgart in 2008.

Polish stopper Wojciech Szczęsny has since emerged as Arsene Wenger's first choice ahead of Manuel Almunia and Łukasz Fabiański.

But Szczęsny is still only 21-years-old and Wenger is thought to still crave an established, experienced No.1, with Sunderland's Craig Gordon recently linked with the Emirates Stadium outfit.

By Chris Matthews