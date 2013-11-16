Long concentrating on his goalscoring form

The Republic of Ireland international has been in and out of Steve Clarke's starting XI so far this season, scoring just one goal in nine appearances.

But Long, who almost joined Hull City in the dying hours of the transfer window, has no concerns about whether the manager wants to see him remain at The Hawthorns, despite contract talks having reportedly stalled.

"I have always been wanted there," Long is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "The gaffer said he wants me, I am a big part of his plans and I enjoy playing for him as well.

"I am just concentrating on my football at West Brom and if a new contract doesn't get sorted out, then I'll have to look at pastures new.

"But at the moment, I am letting that take care of itself."

And the 26-year-old knows he now has to work hard having held down a starting berth for the last two fixtures.

"I picked up an injury after the second or third game of the season and missed out for two or three games, and then the lads were flying, so it was hard to get back into the side.

"But I got the nod against Crystal Palace and then again against Chelsea, and I feel like I am playing well and hopefully I can keep my place in there.

"You can do so well on the pitch but it's goals which keep you on there, so I am trying to tighten up on that and hopefully I can keep scoring between now and the end of the season."

Long scored in Ireland's 3-0 victory over Latvia on Friday.